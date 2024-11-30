Guwahati: Two persons including a woman from Baksa, Assam were arrested for allegedly murdering a man over an alleged love affair.

According to reports, the woman along with another man who claimed to be her “lover” murdered her husband in the Katjahar area of Baksa recently.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The deceased was identified as Babulal Harijan.

His dead body was recovered by his brother earlier this week.

Also Read: Assam: Prime suspect in Maya Gogoi murder arrested in Karnataka

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the recovery, he called the police who began an investigation.

Based on the investigation, the police found the involvement of his wife and another person in the incident.

The accused were identified as Babulal’s wife, Manju Harijan, and her lover, Rana Kumar Ram.

Rana and his wife were both allegedly involved in an affair.

Also Read: Assam: Tea garden worker killed by elephant in Sonari

Due to this, the duo planned to murder Babulal and after killing him, the accused fled to Karnataka.

However, the police during the course of the investigation traced them in Bangalore and arrested them.

Further investigation is being carried out.