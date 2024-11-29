Guwahati: At least two youths were killed after their motorcycle collided with a parked truck in Sadiya, Assam in the wee hours of Friday.

Reports said that the bikers lost control of their bike and crashed into the truck near the Hotel Siang in the Chapakhowa area of Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The deceased were identified as Madhurya Baruah and Nabajyoti Das, both residents of Nijapara in Sadiya.

Also Read: Assam: Seven arrested for buying stolen electronics in Sribhumi

Their motorcycle bearing registration AS23AG0207 was allegedly speeding when the rider lost control of it had crashed into the truck.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Assam: 7 held for raping minor girl in Tinsukia

Both the riders died on the spot before any medical assistance could arrive.

Some locals also claimed that while the bike was speeding indeed, the truck was parked unauthorisedly.

The police have begun an investigation into the accident.