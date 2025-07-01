Written by: Muskan Shah, Moitrayee Das

The global workforce in 2024 was estimated to be 3.69 billion (World Bank, 2025), including employees from over 180 countries. Each of these countries has its own set of customs, traditions, and practices; globally, there are estimated to be over 500 different cultures. In this rapidly expanding economic scenario, each workplace sees individuals from different backgrounds and walks of life coming together.

Cultural Intelligence: The Third Intelligence Employees Need

In 2023, there were approximately 359 million global companies (Dyvik, 2024). Since the pandemic, there has been a clear preference for remote/hybrid work, increasing the scope for international collaboration (Gallup, n.d.). Working with global talent can prove invaluable, allowing interaction with experts from different fields and corners of the world, and taking a company to another level altogether. Despite extraordinary talent, tried-and-tested communication strategies, and emotional intelligence, one often overlooked and understated factor can cause massive miscommunication: cultural intelligence.

Cultural intelligence (CQ) is much more than simply being aware of the different ways individuals from various cultures work. It refers to effectively understanding how individuals work and adapting to navigate culturally diverse environments. CQ is a culmination of skills in understanding the nuances of cultural differences, modifying behaviors and approaches accordingly, and including cultural factors into decision-making processes (The Oxford Review). CQ can be broken down into four main components: cognitive, motivational, behavioral, and metacognitive.

Cognitive CQ covers the core knowledge and application of cultural norms, practices, and beliefs in practical approaches. Motivational CQ is the innate willingness, or motivation, to learn about cultures in order to communicate appropriately and integrate well with individuals from different cultures. As the name suggests, behavioral CQ is how well you can modify your behavior to be mindful and respectful of the differences in behavioral norms and practices across cultures. This includes changing body language cues, as well as communication and response patterns, in accordance with cultural expectations. Metacognitive CQ essentially refers to how well you can use your knowledge of cultural differences to adapt to culturally unfamiliar settings and effectively convey your message.

Where It’s Going Wrong

Communication is key to a successful business relationship. This includes verbal communication patterns as well as noticing, interpreting, and acknowledging non-verbal cues. Certain aspects that are often ignored include:

Power structure: In India, China, and Japan, companies follow a clear hierarchy where decisions and communications flow from top to bottom. In Australia or Denmark, flatter structures where interns are encouraged to challenge ideas and actively participate in decision-making are the norm.

In India, China, and Japan, companies follow a clear hierarchy where decisions and communications flow from top to bottom. In Australia or Denmark, flatter structures where interns are encouraged to challenge ideas and actively participate in decision-making are the norm. Leadership styles: Authoritative leadership is the norm in France, participative leadership is preferred in Sweden, and silent leadership is witnessed in Korea, where you observe and learn.

Authoritative leadership is the norm in France, participative leadership is preferred in Sweden, and silent leadership is witnessed in Korea, where you observe and learn. Rules and Uncertainty: The level of comfort with rules and uncertainty also varies, with American firms being more comfortable with improvisation and experimenting, while French firms may prefer clear guidelines and details provided beforehand.

The level of comfort with rules and uncertainty also varies, with American firms being more comfortable with improvisation and experimenting, while French firms may prefer clear guidelines and details provided beforehand. Feedback processes: In certain cultures, feedback is direct and blunt, while in others, it is communicated politely with indirect cues.

In certain cultures, feedback is direct and blunt, while in others, it is communicated politely with indirect cues. Silence: In certain cultures, silence may signify understanding, deep listening, and insight, while it may be interpreted as disagreement and hostility in other cultures.

In certain cultures, silence may signify understanding, deep listening, and insight, while it may be interpreted as disagreement and hostility in other cultures. Punctuality: Being on time is another factor that should be kept in mind, considering that time is more flexible in polychronic cultures like Mexico but strict in monochronic cultures like Japan.

Roadmap to Incorporating CQ

Cultural intelligence is not about knowing every single thing about every culture you may encounter; it’s about knowing how to be respectful and adaptive in culturally diverse situations. To achieve this, beyond traditional cultural competence programs, companies need to embed CQ into the daily practices of employees, equipping them with tools to realistically manage any situation they may be exposed to.

Onboarding practices: Use tools like Erin Meyer’s cultural map or country comparison tools (e.g., The Culture Factor’s tool) to analyze the cultural settings of different countries. These tools allow for an understanding of how companies and communication in those cultures work, according to Hofstede’s insights (Hofstede, 1991). Furthermore, onboarding guides that include important aspects from all major cultures with which employees may interact can be provided from the start.

Use tools like Erin Meyer’s cultural map or country comparison tools (e.g., The Culture Factor’s tool) to analyze the cultural settings of different countries. These tools allow for an understanding of how companies and communication in those cultures work, according to Hofstede’s insights (Hofstede, 1991). Furthermore, onboarding guides that include important aspects from all major cultures with which employees may interact can be provided from the start. Assessments: CQ self-assessments at the beginning of the onboarding process and routinely through the initial months can help in determining the levels of CQ in the team. Additionally, including CQ as a factor in performance reviews can act as a motivator to promote the growth and inclusion of CQ skills and practices into everyday work rituals.

CQ self-assessments at the beginning of the onboarding process and routinely through the initial months can help in determining the levels of CQ in the team. Additionally, including CQ as a factor in performance reviews can act as a motivator to promote the growth and inclusion of CQ skills and practices into everyday work rituals. Leadership Training: Develop a CQ module or implement an available CQ model to equip managers to conduct role plays and simulations with employees under them to practice CQ skills that can enable smooth cross-cultural communication.

Develop a CQ module or implement an available CQ model to equip managers to conduct role plays and simulations with employees under them to practice CQ skills that can enable smooth cross-cultural communication. Practice and training: Aid in developing norms that can be held constant for all cross-cultural interactions and meetings, such as clarification and note-taking.

Aid in developing norms that can be held constant for all cross-cultural interactions and meetings, such as clarification and note-taking. Awareness and mindfulness: Create a space for safe cultural expressions and normalization of diversity by celebrating all cultures.

India is becoming a leader in multiple projects, initiatives, and growth across various sectors. As India continues to grow as a technology and innovation hub, the amount of work done with global companies, investors, and teams is increasing, making CQ more important now than ever (EY India, 2023). As countries come together to contribute to global businesses, cultural competence no longer remains a bonus, but rather a business imperative. To be a successful global company, intelligence and emotional intelligence will no longer suffice on their own. It’s time for Indian leaders to perceive cultural differences not only as a management strategy but rather to leverage them as an invaluable strategic asset.

Muskan Shah is a Postgraduate Student at Christ University, and Moitrayee Das is an Assistant Professor of Psychology at FLAME University, Pune.