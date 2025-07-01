Nagaland Jobs NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Nagaland in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate (PA) in a Research Project funded by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, New Delhi, Govt. of India under Chips to startup (C2S) scheme entitled “FPGA/Adaptive-SoC Implementation of Deep Learning framework for Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) system” in 2025.

Name of post : Project Associate (PA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification: PhD (Completed/Thesis Submitted case also considered) in Electronics and Communication Engineering, with at least 65% marks or 6.5 CGPA (on a scale of 10) in preceding degrees.

Desirables:

(1) Candidate should have GATE/NET qualification.

(2) Candidate should have experience in Verilog coding with system implementation of logic circuits on FPGA Boards. Also, Candidate should have experience in programming language like C/C++/Python etc.

Consolidated Salary: Rs.58,000/ month + 9% HRA

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 22nd July 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Administrative Block, NIT Nagaland, Chumukedima, Dimapur – 797103, Nagaland. Reporting time is 9 AM

How to apply :

Eligible candidates having appropriate qualifications in relevant subject/specialization with consistently good academic records and experience may send their application (advance copy) in the prescribed format with all supporting documents and CV by email to [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here