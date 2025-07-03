Dimapur: Longleng Deputy Commissioner W Manpai Phom on Thursday declared Pongching and Hamlikhong villages in Nagaland’s Longleng district as African Swine Fever (ASF)-infected zones.

The DC made the declaration following a report from the office of the chief veterinary officer of Longleng confirming the occurrence of the disease in the two villages.

Phom declared a one km radius of the two infected villages as infected zones and 10 km radius from the infected areas as surveillance zones to control and contain the ASF outbreak.

To control the spread of disease, the district administration has also banned slaughter of pigs, import and export of pigs and piglets and transportation of pigs and pork.

Meanwhile, Longleng additional deputy commissioner Alongdhimen Jamir on Thursday prohibited dumping, abandoning, or disposing of animal carcasses at the Longleng Town Council’s municipal dumping site or any undesignated open space within the municipal limits.

The ADC imposed the ban following reports of unlawful dumping of animal carcasses, including pigs and other animals, at the dumping site, leading to significant public health hazards and environmental pollution.

He said any violation of the order will result in legal penalties.

He reminded that in accordance with the guidelines set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), animal carcasses must be disposed of using scientifically approved methods, such as incineration or deep burial, to minimise health risks and prevent environmental damage.