Imphal: The President’s Rule administration in Manipur, under Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, has initiated enhanced security measures across vulnerable farming areas in the state following directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

This comes after a meeting held in New Delhi on June 30 between MHA officials and a 19-member delegation representing three Meitei-based civil society organisations (CSOs): the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), and the Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS). The delegation raised five key concerns, including the need for adequate security for farmers working in foothill and sensitive zones.

On Wednesday, the joint CSO delegation also met Governor Bhalla in Imphal to reiterate their demand for strengthened protection for farmers.

The appeal followed an incident on June 19 in which Ningthoujam Biren Singh, a 60-year-old farmer from Phubala Awang Maning Leikai in Bishnupur district, was shot in the arm while working in his field. The attack was allegedly carried out by an unidentified armed individual suspected to be a Kuki-Zo militant.

In response, Manipur Police issued a statement outlining several measures aimed at safeguarding farmers during the ongoing cultivation season.

A Combined Headquarters meeting was held on June 28, chaired by the Security Advisor and attended by the Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and representatives of all security agencies. The meeting reviewed existing arrangements and decided on improved coordination across forces.

Police personnel have been deployed in identified vulnerable farming areas in both the hill and valley regions. Central security forces have been redeployed in and around the Phubala area.

District Superintendents of Police have been instructed to enforce updated security protocols. Senior officers are visiting sensitive zones to monitor implementation and assess further needs.

Regular joint combing operations are being conducted in fringe and interior hill areas to prevent potential threats. The administration has also established flying squads and Quick Response Teams (QRTs) for emergency support.

Local-level coordination meetings between police, district officials, and farming communities have taken place to address field-level concerns, including farming schedules.

Farmers have been advised to remain alert and inform local police or security personnel before entering fields located in vulnerable areas.