Applications are invited for 60 vacant positions of Exectives in NTPC Limited.

NTPC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Executive positions in Renewable Energy area on fixed term basis.

Name of post : Executive (RE-Civil)

No. of posts : 14

Qualification: BE/B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience: Minimum 03 years’ post qualification experience in geotech/piling/foundation/structural steel/tower structures/switchyard etc. Candidates having RE experience will be preferred.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE-Electrical)

No. of posts : 15

Qualification: BE/B.Tech Degree in Electrical Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience: Minimum 03 years’ post qualification experience in switchyard/electrical testing/transmission system/transformer. Candidates having RE experience will be preferred.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Also read : NABARD Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 170 vacancies

Name of post : Executive (RE-Hydrogen)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: BE/B.Tech Degree with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Preference will be given to candidates with ME/M.Tech degree.

Experience: Minimum 05 years’ post qualification industry experience with involvement in supervision/execution in hazardous location and equipment OR Minimum 2 years’ experience with equipment(s) that require Zone 0/Zone 1 compliance (hazardous area classification).

Upper Age Limit: 40 years

Name of post : Executive (RE- Business Development)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: BE/B.Tech Degree with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution and MBA/PGDM or equivalent degree from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience : Minimum 3 Years’ post qualification experience in area of Business Development/ Marketing Functions/Tendering Process/Bid Management in Utility Scale Solar/Wind Industry, etc. Preference shall be given to candidates having exposure of financial/Tariff modelling and Regulations applicable to Renewable Industry.

Also read : Nagaland Jobs : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancy in Nagaland University

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE- Commercial)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: BE/B.Tech Degree with at least 60% marks from a recognized university/institution. Preference shall be given to candidates with MBA/PGDM degree from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience: Minimum 3 Years’ post qualification experience in Commercial and Exposure in Commercial & Regulatory Affairs in Power Sector, dealing with ERCs, APTEL. Preference shall be given to candidates having exposure of financial/Tariff modelling and Regulations applicable to Renewable Industry.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE- Project Management)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: BE/B.Tech Degree in Electrical/Mechanical/Civil with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience: Minimum 3 years’ post qualification experience in the area of Project Execution/Project Management functions with an understanding of Preparation of Project Schedules, Planning and monitoring progress and MIS System, proficiency in MS Project and MS Office. Should have experience in co-ordinating with various stakeholders like Engineering, Contracts & Purchase department, Consultants, Contractors & site teams. Candidates having experience in executing/monitoring large scale solar/wind projects will be preferred.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE- Energy Estimation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Renewable Energy or equivalent (PV solar related) with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Candidates with Master’s degree will be preferred.

Experience: Minimum 03 years’ post qualification experience in Engineering design of PV solar plant or Minimum 01 year experience required in case of Master degree holder. Preferred skills — PV system, PV cell/Module design, energy optimization etc.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE- Wind)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Renewable Energy or equivalent (WIND related) with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Candidates with Master’s degree will be preferred.

Experience: Minimum 03 years’ post qualification experience in Engineering design of Wind Energy Project or Minimum 01 year experience required in case of Master degree holders. Preferred Skills — PV system, PV cell/module design, energy optimization etc.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE- Sub-Station Design)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: B.E/B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Preference will be given to candidate with ME/M.Tech degree.

Experience : Minimum 03 years’ post qualification experience in engineering design for 400/220kv or higher size substation/Power evacuation system or Minimum 01 year experience requirement for candidates with ME/ M.Tech degree.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE- System Engineering)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: B.E/B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Preference will be given to candidate with ME/M.Tech degree in PV Solar/RE.

Experience : Minimum 02 years’ post qualification experience in engineering design of PV solar plants/knowledge of PV solar plants system & component design or Minimum 01 year experience in case the candidate is ME/M.Tech degree holder.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE- Switchyard)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: B.E/B.Tech degree in Electrical Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Preference will be given to candidate with ME/M.Tech degree in PV Solar/RE.

Experience : Minimum 02 years’ post qualification experience in engineering design of switchyard of 400/220kv or higher/SCADA, SAZ, switchyard protection system or Minimum 01 year experience in case the candidate is ME/M.Tech degree holder.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE-Structures)

No. of posts : 1

Post Qualification: M.E./M.Tech degree in structural Engineering/offshore structures from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience : Minimum 01 year post qualification experience in design of industrial/commercial buildings/towers or offshore structures —floating blocks with anchoring & mooring. Preferred skill- CFD analysis, MOSES/ ORCAFLEX.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE-Foundation)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: M.E./M.Tech degree in Geotechnical Engineering/Soil mechanics & Foundation engineering from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience : Minimum 01 year post qualification experience in soil investigation/engineering design of foundations with experience in pile load test, pile design etc.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE-Civil-PV Layout)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: BE/B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering or Renewable Energy with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Preference will be given to candidates with M.E./M.Tech degree.

Experience : Minimum 02 Years’ post qualification experience in RE plant design/PV solar plant design/execution. Candidate should have knowledge of shadow analysis, layout design for solar plants/substation layout etc. knowledge of google sketch up, google earth, (.kmz file), Autocad etc.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE-Electrical PV Layout)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: BE/B.Tech Degree in Electrical/Civil Engineering, with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Preference will be given to candidates with M.E./M.Tech degree.

Experience : Minimum 03 Years’ post qualification experience in Renewable energy project management, planning, cost estimation or Minimum 01 year experience in case the candidate is ME/M.Tech degree holder.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (RE-Land Acquisition)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/ Institution. Preference will be given to candidates with Post Graduate degree.

Experience: Minimum 03 years’ post qualification experience in handling Land acquisition/Land Scouting/Land Management/Land Leasing in the area of development of Renewable Energy Projects.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (Contract Services)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification: BE/B.Tech Degree with 2 years MBA/PGDM with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution. Candidates having MBA/PGDM in Supply Chain Management will be preferred.

Experience : Minimum 3 years’ post qualification experience in the area of contracting, post award management of contracts, procurements, sourcing, vendor development, supply chain management in the field of renewable energy sector. Candidates having experience in supply chain management in solar PV modules, wind, batteries will be preferred.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (Human Resources)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: Graduates with atleast 2 years full time post graduate degree/post graduate diploma/Post Graduate program in Management with Specialization in Human Resources/Industrial Relations/ Personnel Management or Masters in Social Work or MHROD or MBA with specialization in HR with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution.

Experience : Minimum 03 years’ post qualification experience in HR functions/Industrial Relations. Candidates with knowledge of SAP, MS office and Data Analytics will be preferred.

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (Finance)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification: Qualified CA/CMA

Experience : Minimum 01 Year post qualification experience (excluding articleship period) in the area of Finance / Accounts

Upper Age Limit: 30 years

Name of post : Executive (Accounts)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification: CA (Inter) /CMA (Inter)

Experience : Minimum 05 Year post qualification experience (excluding articleship period) in the area of Finance / Accounts

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (P&S)

Also read : Sports Authority of India Recruitment : Apply online for over 100 vacancies

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: BE /BTech degree with at least 60% marks from a recognized University / Institution

Experience : Minimum 03 Year post qualification experience in Power Sector with at least 1 year experience in Renewable Energy

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (QA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: BE /BTech degree in Electrical / Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University / Institution

Experience : Minimum 3 Year post qualification experience in Renewable Energy

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (IT)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: BE /BTech degree in Computer Science or Information Technology with at least 60% marks from a recognized University / Institution

Experience : Minimum 3 Years of experience of communication and networking devices

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

Name of post : Executive (Safety)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification: BE /BTech degree in Mechanical / Electrical / Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks from a recognized University / Institution with a full time Diploma in Industrial Safety from Regional Labour Institute / Institutions recognized under the Factories Act / Rules or Full time degree in Industrial Safety / Fire & Safety with at least 60% marks from a recognized University / Institution recognized under the Factories Act / Rules of the state

Experience : Minimum 5 Years of experience in compliance with Safety regulations under the Factories Act

Upper Age Limit: 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ up to July 29, 2022

Application Fees :

General / OBC / EWS : Rs. 300/-

SC / ST /PwBD /XSM / Female : Nil

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

Also read : SEBI Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for Assistant Manager vacancies