Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Sports Authority of India (SAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 104 vacant positions of Message Therapists.

Name of post : Message Therapist

No. of posts : 104

Salary : Rs. 35,000/- per month

Essential Qualification: Passed matriculation or equivalent from a recognized board with Certificate Course in Massage Therapy or equivalent.

Desirable : Work Experience in field of sports

Age Limit : Not exceeding 35 years as on the closing date for submission of online application. 2 years age relaxation is granted for current SAI employees in the post of masseur’s/masseuse

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled application form along with necessary documents to email id : recruitment.massagetherapist@gmail.com up to August 6, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

