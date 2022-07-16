Applications are invited for various medical positions on contract basis in Alipurduar Junction Division of Northeast Frontier Railway.

Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP) in Alipurduar Division.

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioner (CMP)

No. of posts : 3 [UR : 2, SC : 1, OBC : 1, ST : Nil]

Specialization wise vacancies :

Anesthetist : 1

General Surgeon : 1

Gynecologist : 1

Qualification :

a) Specialist : The candidate should be minimum MBBS with Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in respective subject / field as a Specialist and should be recognized by the Indian Medical Council

b) GDMO : The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an Institute recognized by the Indian Medical Council, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year compulsory internship

Salary :

GDMO : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Specialist : Rs. 95,000/- per month (1st year), Rs. 1,05,000/- per month (2nd year onwards)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 3, 2022 at 10 AM in Office of the Divisional Railway Manager (P), Alipurduar Railway Junction, N.F. Railway

How to apply : Candidates should report for the interview with copies of all certificates / testimonials in original and attested true copies and also two passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

