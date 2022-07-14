Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Sikkim is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Post Doctoral Fellow in the project “Efficient and Secure Internet of Things (IoT) Communication Framework in Context of Content Centric Network (CCN) using Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC)”

Name of post : Post Doctoral Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Efficient and Secure Internet of Things (IoT) Communication Framework in Context of Content Centric Network (CCN) using Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC)

Essential Qualification : Ph.D. in Computer Science and Engineering / Information Technology or equivalent with specialization in Information/ Network Security, CCN, NDN, etc. Candidates who have submitted PhD thesis is also eligible. Having publications in SCI journal is desirable.

Fellowship : Rs. 54,000/- per month + HRA (if accommodation is not provided by the Institute)

How to apply : Candidates can apply with the scan-copy of the filled in application form available with this advertisement with all supporting documents as a Single PDF File via email to sray.cse@nitsikkim.ac.in on or before 1st August, 2022, with the subject line “Application for PDF_MeitY”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here