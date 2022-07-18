Applications are invited for 170 vacant managerial positions in National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD).

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) /Rajbhasha Service and Protocol & Security Service (P & SS).

Name of post : Assistant Manager (RDBS)

No. of posts : 161

Discipline wise vacancies :

General : 80

Agriculture Engineering : 5

Fisheries : 2

Forestry : 2

Land Development/Soil Science : 3

Plantation / Horticulture : 2

Civil Engineering : 3

Environmental Engineering/Science : 4

Finance : 30

Computer/Information Technology : 25

Agri Marketing / Agri Business Management : 2

Development Management : 3

Qualification :

(i) General : Bachelor’s Degree in any subject from a recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree, MBA/PGDM with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate OR CA/ CS/ICWA OR Ph.D from Institutions recognized by GOI/UGC .

(ii) Agriculture Engineering: Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Engineering with 60% marks (ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Agriculture Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks (ST/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

(iii) Fisheries : Bachelor’s degree in Fisheries Science from a recognized University/Institution with 60% marks (ST/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Fisheries with 55% marks (ST/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate.

(iv) Forestry : Bachelor’s degree in Forestry from a recognized University/ Institution with 60% marks (PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post graduate degree in Forestry with 55% marks (PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

(v) Land Development-Soil Science: Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Agriculture / Agriculture (Soil Science/Agronomy) with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution.

(vi) Plantation/Horticulture : Bachelor’s Degree in Horticulture from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Horticulture with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

(vii) Civil Engineering : Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized University with a minimum of 60% marks (PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate OR Post Graduate degree in Civil Engineering with a minimum of 55% marks (PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate.

(viii) Environmental Engineering/Sciences : Bachelor’s degree with Environmental Science / Environmental Engineering with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate or Post graduate degree in Environmental Engineering or Environmental Science with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University/ Institution

(ix) Finance: BBA (Finance/Banking) / BMS (Finance/Banking) with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) OR Two years full time P.G. Diploma in Management (Finance) / Full time MBA (Finance) degree with 55% (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) from Institutions / Universities recognized by GoI /UGC with Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates will be required to submit a certificate from Institution/University regarding specialization in finance OR Bachelor of Financial and Investment Analysis with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) OR Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University/Institution with Membership of Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) OR CFA. The Membership of ICAI must have been obtained on or before 01-07-2022 OR Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University with Membership of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ACMA/FCMA) & ICWA. The Membership of Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) must have been obtained on or before 01-07-2022.

(x) Computer/Information Technology: Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 55%) in aggregate OR a post graduate degree Computer Science/ Computer Technology/ Computer Applications/Information Technology with 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized university.

(xi) Agriculture Marketing/Agri. Business Management: Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Marketing/ Agriculture Business Management with 60% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 55%) in aggregate or Two years full time Post Graduate Degree/ Post Graduate Diploma/MBA in Agriculture Marketing/ Agriculture Business Management with a minimum of 55% marks (SC/PWBD applicants – 50%) in aggregate from a recognised University / Institution

(xii) Developmental Management: Bachelor’s degree in Social Work/Development Management/Development Studies with 60% marks (SC/PWD applicants 55%) in aggregate or Post Graduate degree in Social Work/Development Management/Development Studies with 55% marks (SC/PWD applicants 50%) in aggregate from a recognized University OR Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Development/ Rural Management/Development Management /Development Studies for a minimum of 02 years

Age : The candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on 01-07-2022, i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-07-1992 and not later than 01-07-2001

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

(i) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university in English or Hindi medium with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject with a minimum of 60% marks (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%) or equivalent in aggregate and

(ii) PG Diploma in Translation (minimum one year) in Hindi to English and vice-versa from any recognized University. Candidates must have studied English and Hindi as subjects in at least 02 years of bachelor’s degree course. OR Master’s Degree in HINDI with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%). Candidates must have studied English as main/ elective subject in at least 02 years of bachelor’s degree course. OR Master’s Degree in ENGLISH with a minimum of 60% marks in aggregate (SC/ST/PWBD applicants – 55%). Candidates must have studied Hindi as main/elective subject in at least 02 years of bachelor’s degree course. Candidates must be able to translate from English to Hindi and vice/versa.

Age : The candidate must be between 21 and 30 years of age as on 01-07-2022, i.e., the candidate must have been born not earlier than 02-07-1992 and not later than 01-07-2001

Name of post : Assistant Manager (P&SS)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : He / She should be an Officer with a minimum of five years’ of Commissioned Service in the Army/Navy/Air Force holding a valid Ex- Serviceman Identity Card.

Age : Between 25 and 40 Years (no relaxation for any category). The candidates born not earlier than 02.07.1982 and not later than 01-07-1997 (Both days inclusive) are eligible to apply.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nabard.org/ from July 18, 2022 to August 7, 2022

Application Fees :

Assistant Manager (RDBS) / Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) :

SC / ST / PWBD : Rs. 150/-

All others : Rs. 800/-

Assistant Manager (P&SS) :

SC / ST / PWBD : Rs. 100/-

All others : Rs. 750/-

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

