Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Nagaland University.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Guest Faculty in the Department of Zoology.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Zoology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : As per UGC / University norms in force

Area of Specialization : Endocrinology & Reproductive Biology

Salary : Rs. 1000/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 25000/- per month as per the University norms

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on July 19, 2022 from 11:30 AM onwards in the Office of Dean, School of Sciences, Nagaland University, Lumami

How to apply : Candidates can appear before the interview board on aforesaid date with their curriculum vitae (bio-data) along with all original testimonials in support of their educational qualifications and experience.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

