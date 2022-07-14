Applications are invited for various technical positions in Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) for the Information Technology Stream.

Name of post : Officer Grade A (Assistant Manager) – Information Technology

No. of posts : 24

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering in any discipline or Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline with a post graduate qualification (minimum 2 years duration) in computer application/ information technology from a recognized University/ Institute.

Age Limit (as on 30/06/2022) : A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on June 30, 2022 i.e. candidate must have been born on or after July 01,1992.

Selection Procedure : Mode of selection shall be a three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.sebi.gov.in/ from July 14, 2022 to July 31, 2022

Application Fees :

Unreserved / OBC / EWSs : Rs. 1000/- as application fee cum intimation charges

SC / ST / PwBD : Rs. 100/- as intimation charges

Detailed Advertisement :Click Here

