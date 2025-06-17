Assam Career EXIM Bank Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of six vacant positions or career in EXIM Bank Assam in 2025.

Export-Import Bank of India [EXIM Bank] Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Officer – Digital Technology- Finacle Core in 2025.

Name of post : Officer – Digital Technology- Finacle Core

No. of posts : 6

Essential Qualification :

Graduation Degree with minimum 60% marks in B.Sc./B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology/ Electronics & Communication

OR

Post-Graduation with minimum 50% marks in MCA/ MTech. in CS/ IT from recognized university/ institute

Experience : Minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience with Scheduled Commercial Banks, All India Financial Institutions, System Integrator / Service providers for BFSI sector in areas of Information Technology or Fintech.

Job Roles :

Manage Finacle Core Bankingrelated projects. Troubleshoot and resolve issues related to Finacle. Independently develop, implement, and maintain custom solutions. Collaborate with business users to ensure smooth and efficient operations. Understand business requirements and translate them into technical specifications. Liaise with application provider for deployment of patches, service packs and upgrades.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://applyonlineeximb.com/

Last day for applying is 16 July 2025

Application Fees :

Application fees and intimation charges (Non-refundable) of Rs. 600/- for General and OBC candidates, Rs. 100/- (Intimation charges) for Female candidates. Applicants must ensure their eligibility before applying for any post. Fees once paid will not be refunded in case the application is found to be not eligible for the said post.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here