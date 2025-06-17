Agartala: Tripura Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath on Tuesday accused Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury of making “body-shaming” remarks and demanded a public apology for allegedly derogatory comments aimed at BJP, Tipra Motha, and other leaders.

Speaking at the BJP state headquarters, Nath said that Chaudhury, in a recent speech, appeared to mock tall individuals, implying they were “stupid or dull.”

Nath suggested this was a veiled insult directed at former Chief Minister and current Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb.

He condemned the remarks, saying they were offensive and disrespected well-known tall personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan, cricketer Ishant Sharma, former Odisha CM Biju Patnaik, and former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar. “Height has nothing to do with intellect,” Nath stated, criticizing Chaudhury for belittling successful figures across party lines.

Nath also accused the CPI(M) leader of unfairly targeting BJP leaders and allies, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the Tipra Motha Party, calling them liars without evidence.

He questioned Chaudhury’s mental state and said that either he should apologize or CPI(M) leaders should consider getting him medical help.

The minister further alleged that Chaudhury had been removed from the cabinet under Manik Sarkar’s leadership for misconduct and reiterated that his name remains linked to the alleged “ginger scam.”