Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, citing an AI-generated response that allegedly labelled him as the “most corrupt person” in the state.

Speaking to the reporters, Borah said, “People of Assam consider Himanta Biswa Sarma as the most corrupt person of the state. Every saint has a past. Every sinner has a future. Sometimes it takes time to uncover the truth.”

Borah hinted that everything would eventually be revealed, adding, “If I commit a wrong, that too will be exposed.”

Borah claimed that an AI application, Grok, provided this response when asked about corruption in Assam.

He recounted a conversation with Mahila Congress secretary Barnali Phukan, who introduced him to the AI tool. “She told me, ‘Sir, apply the app, whatever you ask, you will get the answer.’ I then asked who was the most corrupt person in Assam.

The reply stated that AI considered Himanta Biswa, the most corrupt and even mentioned five instances, including the Louis Berger scam,” he said.

The APCC chief further alleged that AI could reveal more about corruption in the state.

“Now you may ask through whom coal syndicate money reaches the Jagiroad minister. The answer will come through Haren Mahanta. These are like gallons used to transport SK oil,” he added, suggesting large-scale financial irregularities.

Borah’s remarks have escalated political tensions in Assam, with the ruling BJP yet to respond to these allegations.

Meanwhile, AI-generated content’s role in political discourse raises questions about its credibility and influence.