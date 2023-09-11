GUWAHATI: With the aim of averting train accidents, the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway is developing an artificial intelligence (AI)-based “blink detecting” device.

This device, which is being developed by the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway, will be able to detect the level of alertness of train drivers.

The train drivers’ alertness will be monitored by the AI-generated device, developed by Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways, by tracking blinking of their eyes.

This device is aimed at preventing train accidents caused by sleepiness of the drivers.

Device, which is under development, has been named: Railway Driver Assistance System (RDAS).

Also read: Meghalaya school under scanner for playing political party’s song on Teachers’ Day

This device is being developed by the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway in response to a directive from the Railway Board back in June.

The device will not only keep the train drivers on alert, but also applies emergency brakes if the driver remains inattentive for a certain period of time.

RDAS will be connected to a vigilance control device to ensure the prompt application of emergency brakes.

Currently, the device is undergoing trials.

Also read: Embrace Manipur violence victims as you hug US President: Kerala archbishop urges PM Modi

Key Features of Railway Driver Assistance System (RDAS):

Blink Detection: RDAS will employ advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to monitor train drivers’ eye movements and detect abnormal blinking patterns.

Alert System: When RDAS detects signs of drowsiness or decreased alertness, it will activate an audible alert to notify the driver.

Emergency Braking: In critical situations where a driver’s alertness wanes for an extended period, RDAS will take decisive action by applying the train’s emergency brakes.

Integration with Vigilance Control Device: RDAS will seamlessly be integrated with a vigilance control device, ensuring a rapid response to mitigate potential risks.