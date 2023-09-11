SHILLONG: A government-run school at Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district f Meghalaya has come under the scanner for playing a political party’s song during Teachers’ Day celebrations on September 05.

A show-cause notice has been served to the principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya for playing a song that was used in the election campaign of a political party from the state.

The election campaign song of the Voice of the People Party (VPP), a political party in Meghalaya, was played during the Teachers’ Day celebrations on September 05.

The show-cause notice to the principal of the school was issued by the director of school education and literacy (DSEL) Swapnil Tembe.

According to the show-cause notice, the principal of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Jowai in West Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya breached government rules by playing the song of a political party.

The DSEL notice directed the principal to explain why disciplinary action should not be taken against the school authorities for the violation of rules and norms.