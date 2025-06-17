Guwahati: A 75-year-old retired teacher was found brutally murdered and buried under a pile of stones inside her own home in Guwahati, Assam.

The victim, identified as Shaeira Sultana, had been living alone at her residence on Rangpur Path, Panjabari. Concerns were raised when she failed to return after visiting the bank on Monday afternoon.

Later, traces of blood were discovered near the bathroom of her home, prompting neighbors to alert the authorities.

Responding swiftly, Dispur Police arrived at the scene and launched a search operation. Tragically, Shaeira’s body was found buried within the premises, concealed beneath a pile of stones.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a man, later identified as Qazi Mohammad Abdul Aziz Laskar from Silchar, leaving the residence the previous evening. He was allegedly seen dragging an object and locking the house from the outside before fleeing.

In a rapid response, Dispur Police, with assistance from Palashbari Police, tracked and apprehended the suspect within four hours. According to DCP Mrinal Deka, key pieces of evidence and incriminating materials were recovered during the operation.

During interrogation, Laskar reportedly confessed to the murder. Investigators recovered a machete (locally known as a “da”) and several suspicious items from the scene. Forensic and CID teams have collected samples for further analysis.

Preliminary examination revealed visible injury marks on the victim’s body, indicating a violent assault.