Guwahati: A woman in Dhubri, Assam was found dead in her bedroom on Wednesday.

As per reports, the incident took place in the Chaparbalajan village.

The deceased has been identified as Arjina Bibi, wife of Kashem Ali.

She was discovered dead on Wednesday morning with her neck brutally slashed.

The victim’s family immediately alerted the police after recovering the dead body.

As investigations get underway, the motive behind the alleged murder is not known.

Police are investigating all possibilities, including robbery, personal enmity, and even domestic violence.

The family has lodged an FIR in connection with the incident.

The police said that they would consider investigating all angles and even take her family members as suspects in the case.