GUWAHATI: The Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) Airport in Guwahati city of Assam handled 56 lakh passengers in the year 2023.

According to the management at the LGBI airport in Guwahati city of Assam, there was an increase of around 10 lakh passengers at the airport in 2023.

Among the 56 lakh million passengers, 29 were those who arrived at the airport and around 27 lakh were those who departed to other places.

Furthermore, another 55.9 lakh passengers had travelled through the LGBI airport in Guwahati in 2023.

During the same time, the airport saw a total air traffic movement of 46,166.

The airport handled a total of around 10 lakh passengers and around 5600 more flights compared to the previous year.