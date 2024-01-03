Guwahati: After the accident that claimed at least 12 lives in Deragaon of Golaghat, Assam, the government has issued a set of guidelines to prevent further such accidents.

The state government has taken several steps to ensure everyone’s safety during the picnic season with the implementation of a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP).

This move comes in response to the horrific accident that took place this morning.

The SOP now mandates responsible transport, with strict limits on passenger numbers and a ban on loud music in picnic vehicles.

Also Read: Assam: BJP eyes Barpeta Lok Sabha seat, no sharing with allies

The SOP further states that police action against dhabas selling illicit liquor will also be undertaken.

Drivers will be held accountable, with a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol consumption before taking the wheel.

Picnic organisers must now inform the local police station about their trip itinerary, ensuring better monitoring and assistance if needed.

Also Read: One held in Tripura for smuggling ganja to Assam

To further improve security, police surveillance teams will be deployed at popular picnic spots, working alongside Village Defense Parties where necessary.

The SOP includes the following points as a whole:

It is to be ensured that there is no overcrowding in the picnic-going vehicles.

2. No illicit liquor trading is allowed in or around the picnic spots.

3. Drivers of the vehicles are not to be allowed to consume any intoxicant before driving.

4. No loud music in the vehicles is allowed.

5. The local Police are to conduct continuous raids on the dhabas where illicit liquors are sold.

6. There should not be any movement of picnic parties before sunrise and after sunset.

7. The local Police station should be informed of the origin and destination of travel.

8. The local Police should have one surveillance group, if required with the assistance of VDPs in every picnic spot which will help to detect any illicit or illegal activity in or around picnic spots.

9. Sufficient lighting facilities should be provided in and around the vulnerable picnic. spots.

10. Sufficient parking area should be earmarked in every picnic spot.

11. The bus drivers responsible for the transportation of picnic parties should be properly briefed and in proper footwear.

12. Picnic parties should ensure that no movement takes place during fog.

It may be mentioned that the above points are suggestive and not exhaustive.

Earlier this morning, at least 12 people were killed which includes five women and a minor boy, officials informed.

The bus with 45 picnic party passengers was heading towards Tinsukia when it collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction on the under-construction national highway near Balijan, Dergaon in Golaghat district of Assam.

According to reports, the highway construction authority created a diversion on the 4-lane road, leading to the truck entering the “wrong lane”.

“Foggy conditions made matters worse,” a resident said.

Around 45 persons were travelling in a bus from Kamarbandha to Tinsukia’s Tilinga Temple and Dibrugarh’s Bogibeel for a New Year picnic.