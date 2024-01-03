AGARTALA: In a significant drug bust, the Tripura police apprehended an individual and seized ganja worth Rs 2 lakh.

The ganja consignment was on its way to Assam from Tripura.

The seizure of the ganja by Tripura police personnel was reported on Wednesday (January 03).

Tripura police officials and personnel intercepted a four-wheeler vehicle at the check-point along the Assam-Agartala national highway in Betbagan area under Ambassa police station in Dhalai district of Tripura.

During a routine check, the police personnel recovered 25 kg of dry ganja that were concealed in the vehicle with registration number TR 01 AZ 0606.

The vehicle, en route from Agartala to Guwahati, was thoroughly searched at the check-point.

Inside various compartments of the vehicle, 52 packets of dry ganja, each weighing 25 kg, were found.

The market value of the seized ganja is estimated to be around Rs 2 lakh.

The police arrested the driver of the vehicle on the spot.

Subsequently, both the vehicle and the confiscated contraband were transported to the Ambassa police station in Tripura.

Police sources have emphasized the significance of routine checks, which led to the successful interception and prevention of the illegal substance from reaching its destination.