Guwahati: As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections come closer, the political scenario in Assam seems to get more complex.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will target the Barpeta Lok Sabha seat in Assam instead of leaving it for its allies.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a partner in the BJP coalition had expressed its desire to field a candidate in Barpeta.

However, it has now been claimed that Ashok Sharma might be the candidate for the Lok Sabha seat from the BJP itself.

Ashok Sharma who is a senior BJP leader and a former MLA told the media that the recent delimitation exercise has bolstered the BJP’s chances in the constituency.

He emphasized that the party has been diligently working to solidify its position there and has no intention of conceding Barpeta to anyone.

Further fueling the dispute, Sharma claimed that internal surveys indicate a potential shift in voter sentiments towards the BJP in constituencies like Barpeta, Kaliabar, and Nagaon.

He also stated that the party is actively conducting meetings under central leadership’s guidance to capitalize on this shift.