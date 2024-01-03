SILCHAR: The police in Cachar district of Assam have recovered and seized a consignment of contraband Heroin worth Rs 4.2 crore.

The seizure of the drug was made of Wednesday (January 03).

The development was confirmed by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Altogether 600 grams of Heroin were recovered and seized by the police in Cachar district of Assam.

Two persons have also been arrested in connection with seizure of the drug.

It may be mentioned here that the narcotics substance was brought to Assam from a neighnouring state.