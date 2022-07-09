Applications are invited for various teaching positions in North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Professor in various departments purely on adhoc basis.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 10

Specialty wise vacancies :

General Medicine : 3

General Surgery : 2

Medical Oncology : 2

Neurology : 1

Obstetrics & Gynaecology : 1

Pathology : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Level 12 (Rs.101500 + NPA and other allowances as admissible)

Qualification :

Assistant Professor-General Medicine :

i. A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act.

ii. A Postgraduate qualification e.g MD or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

iii. Three years teaching and /or research experience in recognised Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.

iv. The candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council

Assistant Professor- General Surgery :

i. A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act.

ii. A Postgraduate qualification e.g MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject.

iii. Three years teaching and /or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of MS or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

iv. The candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

Assistant Professor- Medical Oncology:

i. A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act.

ii. D.M (2 years or3 years or 5 years recognized course) or qualification recognised equivalent thereto in the respective discipline subject.

iii. One year teaching and / or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of D.M (2 years or 5 years course recognized after MBBS) in the respective discipline/subject or qualification recognised equivalent thereto. However, no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognized degree of D.M or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

iv. The candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

Assistant Professor- Neurology :

i. A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act.

ii. D.M (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or qualification recognised equivalent thereto in the respective discipline subject.

iii. One year teaching and / or research experience in a recognized institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of D.M (2 years or 5 years course recognized after MBBS) or qualification recognized equivalent thereto. However, no experience is necessary for the candidates possessing the 3 years recognized degree of D.M or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

iv. The candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

Assistant Professor- Obstetrics & Gynaecology :

i. A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act.

ii. A Postgraduate qualification e.g MD/MS or a recognised qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/ subject.

iii. Three years teaching and /or research experience in recognised Institution in the subject of speciality after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD/MS or qualification recognised equivalent thereto.

iv. The candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council.

Assistant Professor- Pathology :

i. A medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part-II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (person possessing qualifications included in the part-II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in the sub section (3) of the section 13 of the Act.

ii. A Postgraduate qualification e.g M.D or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject

iii. Three years teaching and/or research experience in recognized Institution in the subject of specialty after obtaining the qualifying degree of MD or qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

iv. The Candidate must be registered with the Central/State Medical Council

Age: Not exceeding 50 years (as on 20.07.2022)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th July 2022 (Wednesday) from 11:00 am onwards in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong – 793018

How to apply : Candidates are requested to present themselves for registration at 10.00 am on 20.07.2022 in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang, Shillong – 793018. They will have to fill in their particulars in the prescribed application format and enclosed all relevant documents duly attested

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

