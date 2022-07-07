Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Adhoc Faculty in Electrical Engineering. The appointment is for the academic year 2022-23 (Autumn Semester) for six months (Purely on a temporary/contractual basis).

Name of post : Adhoc Faculty-Electrical Engineering

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. BE /BTech in EE or EEE.

2. M.Tech & PhD in any specializations of EE or EEE

Salary : The selected candidate may be paid consolidated pay per month (Rs. 65,000/-) as per the institute rule.

Selection Procedure : The interview will be held for the shortlisted candidates tentatively on 26 July 2022. The shortlisted candidates will be informed via email. Applicants are advised to mention their correct and active email ID in the application, as all correspondences will be through email only.

How to apply : Candidates can send the duly filled application form in Softcopy along with the scanned copy of original documents mentioned in the application form, published papers (if any), etc. for verification.

The duly filled application form should be sent to Email ID recruitmentee@nitm.ac.in

The subject of the email should be “Adhoc Faculty Post_Candidate Name_EE_2022”.

The last date for the submission of the Application Form via Email is 17 July 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

