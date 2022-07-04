Applications are invited for various administrative positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) Itanagar.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) Itanagar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Director.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 2,10,000/- per month (Fixed) plus Rs. 11,250/- (special pay) and other allowances as admissible under the rules of the said institute

Qualification : PhD degree (with first class degree at Bachelor’s and Master’s level). In addition, the candidate should be an eminent person in his / her field of specialization

Experience : 15 years’ experience in Teaching / Industry / Research out of which 5 years must be at the level of Professor or above

Age Limit : The candidate applying for the post should preferably be below 60 years as on 05.03.2023 ( i.e. the date of the occurrence of the vacancy)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above position through the Recruitment Portal having URL https://recruitmentportal.mnit.ac.in up to August 23, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

