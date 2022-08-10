Applications are invited for various technical positions in ITI Limited.

ITI Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contract Engineer – Civil in Guwahati, Dehradun, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jalandhar and Jammu.

Name of post : Contract Engineer – Civil

No. of posts : 38

Qualification : BE/B.Tech in Civil Engineering from a recognised University / Institute with 60% of marks for General / OBC and 58% of marks for SC/ST/PWD.

Experience : Post qualification experience of minimum 2 year in civil construction domain

Remuneration : The remuneration payable will be Rs. 22,000/- pm of the contract.

Upper Age Limit : 30 years as on the date of the advertisement (Relaxable by 5 years for SC / ST & PWD and 3 years for OBC candidates (non-creamy layer)) & Ex. Defence Service in accordance with the Govt. of India guidelines.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held in Guwahati on August 25, 2022 from 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM in Hotel Parnil Palace, Zoo-Road Tiniali, Guwahati-781024

How to apply : Candidates may appear on the date of interview with the prescribed duly filled employment Application format given on website along with the attested two set of photocopies of certificates & Marks Sheets in proof of Educational Qualification (X standard / SSLC and onwards).

Candidates in advance should send the soft copy of duly filled application form and the scan of original degree certificates & Marks Sheets in proof of Educational Qualification (X standard / SSLC and onwards), Caste Certificate (SC/ST and OBC issued by the Competent Authority), EWS (valid Income and Asset certificate issued by the Competent Authority) and experience certificates on the E-mail ID: personnel_nsu@itiltd.co.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

