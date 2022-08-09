Applications are invited for the post of Young Professional in Ministry of Textiles.

Ministry of Textiles is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Young Professional.

Name of post : Young Professional, Category-II

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration (per month) : A consolidated amount of Rs. 60,000/- (Sixty Thousand) per month (minus Professional Tax/TDS as applicable) will be paid to, Subject to satisfactory performance.

Also read : Bureau of Indian Standards Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 100 Graduate Engineer vacancies

Educational Qualification :

Essential: Master’s degree/ diploma in a field related to textiles, public policy, environment or natural / applied sciences.

Experience : Minimum 1 year experience in work related to the textiles sector

Age Limit : Candidates should be below 35 years of age as on the date of publishing of the advertisement

How to apply : Candidates are required to send scanned copies of completed application form (Appendix-I) along with self-attested documents (as required) at jagadish.dora@nic.in and tctm@nic.in , Subject line of the mail should be as follows: “Application for Young Professional (YP) at MoT, Fiber-I: [insert your name], Category-II.” Last date for sending completed application is 26th August, 2022 till 05:30 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : NABCONS Recruitment 2022 : Apply for Project Consultant vacancy