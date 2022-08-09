Applications are invited for consultancy position under NABARD Consultancy Services.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Consultant – Middle Level (01 Post) for handling ‘Tribal Development Projects’ under Farm Sector Development Department of NABARD in the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Name of post : Project Consultant-Middle Level

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate / post graduate in Agriculture and allied subjects i.e. Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Dairy Technology, Veterinary and Animal Science only

Experience : 1-4 years’ experience in Natural resource management/ Financing/ Value chain management/ Agri. Marketing based projects / studies

Remuneration : Rs.41,000 – 50,000/- PM

Age : Minimum 24 years and maximum 65 years as on 01 August 2022

How to apply : Candidates may apply online in the prescribed format through the link https://forms.office.com/r/xfHEy1wqei up to 20 August 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

