North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Finance Assistant.

Name of post : Finance Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A post graduate in M.Com. with at least 3 years experience and having knowledge in tally

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Job Roles :

Book keeping and Accounting :

i) To maintain books of accounts as in Tally ERP Accounting software

ii) Process of payment and settlement of accounts in the organization after proper verification of each document

iii) To record the financial transaction of NESFAS through proper voucher

iv) To ensure that all the vouchers are supported with adequate supporting

v) Manage internal budgets and expenses effectively.

vi) Ensure proper cash and bank management

vii) To monitor program vs. administrative expenditure

viii) To create ledgers, alters and book expenditure

ix) Coordinate and supervise vendor contracts and payment

x) Prepare Bank Reconciliation Statements on a monthly basis for each account

xi) To maintain and update the subsidiary records such as cash book, cheque issue, fixed asset register, stock register

xi) To prepare donor financial report before the due date

Internal control System

i) To ensure that finance manual is followed

ii) To ensure proper verification, authorization and approval system

