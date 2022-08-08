Applications are invited for various financial positions in North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS).
North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Finance Assistant.
Name of post : Finance Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : A post graduate in M.Com. with at least 3 years experience and having knowledge in tally
Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month
Job Roles :
Book keeping and Accounting :
i) To maintain books of accounts as in Tally ERP Accounting software
ii) Process of payment and settlement of accounts in the organization after proper verification of each document
iii) To record the financial transaction of NESFAS through proper voucher
iv) To ensure that all the vouchers are supported with adequate supporting
v) Manage internal budgets and expenses effectively.
vi) Ensure proper cash and bank management
vii) To monitor program vs. administrative expenditure
viii) To create ledgers, alters and book expenditure
ix) Coordinate and supervise vendor contracts and payment
x) Prepare Bank Reconciliation Statements on a monthly basis for each account
xi) To maintain and update the subsidiary records such as cash book, cheque issue, fixed asset register, stock register
xi) To prepare donor financial report before the due date
Internal control System
i) To ensure that finance manual is followed
ii) To ensure proper verification, authorization and approval system
