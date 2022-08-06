Applications are invited for various research based positions in ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI) Umiam.

ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI) Umiam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Research Fellow.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Farmers First Project

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- + HRA

Qualification : MSc (Agri) in Economics / Plant Breeding and Genetics / Soil Science / Plant Protection discipline and other Agricultural Sciences

Also Read: Assam Career : BBCI Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years for men and 40 years for women

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Cluster Frontline Demonstration (CLFD) on Pulses

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- + HRA

Qualification : MSc (Agri) in Economics / Plant Breeding and Genetics / Soil Science / Plant Protection discipline and other Agricultural Sciences

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years for men and 40 years for women

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Cluster Frontline Demonstration (CLFD) on Oilseeds

Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- + HRA

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Assistant vacancy in WAMUL Guwahati

Qualification : MSc (Agri) in Economics / Plant Breeding and Genetics / Soil Science / Plant Protection discipline and other Agricultural Sciences

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years for men and 40 years for women

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 25, 2022 from 10 AM onwards for all positions at ICAR-ATARI, Zone VII, Umiam-793103.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts via email ID : icarzcu3@gmail.com by 4 PM of August 22, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Entomologist vacancy in NHM Meghalaya