Applications are invited for various research based positions in ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI) Umiam.
ICAR-Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI) Umiam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Research Fellow.
Name of post : Senior Research Fellow
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Farmers First Project
Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- + HRA
Qualification : MSc (Agri) in Economics / Plant Breeding and Genetics / Soil Science / Plant Protection discipline and other Agricultural Sciences
Maximum Age Limit : 35 years for men and 40 years for women
Name of post : Senior Research Fellow
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Cluster Frontline Demonstration (CLFD) on Pulses
Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- + HRA
Qualification : MSc (Agri) in Economics / Plant Breeding and Genetics / Soil Science / Plant Protection discipline and other Agricultural Sciences
Maximum Age Limit : 35 years for men and 40 years for women
Name of post : Senior Research Fellow
No. of posts : 1
Name of project : Cluster Frontline Demonstration (CLFD) on Oilseeds
Emoluments : Rs. 31000/- + HRA
Qualification : MSc (Agri) in Economics / Plant Breeding and Genetics / Soil Science / Plant Protection discipline and other Agricultural Sciences
Maximum Age Limit : 35 years for men and 40 years for women
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 25, 2022 from 10 AM onwards for all positions at ICAR-ATARI, Zone VII, Umiam-793103.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts via email ID : icarzcu3@gmail.com by 4 PM of August 22, 2022.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
