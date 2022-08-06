Applications are invited for various healthcare positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya.

National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Entomologist on contract basis.

Name of post : Entomologist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : As per NHM norms

Essential Qualification :

1. PhD in Zoology from a recognized institution with entomology as one of the subjects

2. Minimum one year in teaching and / or research and / or control in the field of Medical Entomology or Malariology or Filarialogy

Place of Posting : Pasteur Molecular Lab, Lawmali

How to apply : Candidates can submit their applications on or before 5:00 pm of August 14, 2022 by mandatorily filling the Google form link as mentioned below: https://forms.gle/17ahBaUf4EReTi816

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here