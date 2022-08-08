Applications are invited for 100 vacant technical positions in Bureau of Indian Standards.

Bureau of Indian Standards is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Graduate Engineers (GEs) on contract basis.

Name of post : Graduate Engineer

No. of posts : 100

Remuneration : A consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs.50,000/- (Rupees Fifty Thousand only), will be paid to the Graduate Engineers.

Also Read: Sports Authority of India Recruitment 2022 : Apply for 138 vacancies

Educational Qualification :

Essential : Master’s Degree in relevant subject or BE/B. Tech in EEE/FCT/MCM (Details given in Annex-B)

Desirable: 2 Years PG Diploma in Management or Persons with M.Phil, M.Tech. M.S., Ph.D, additional qualifications, research experience, published papers and post qualification experience in the relevant field would be preferred

Age Limit : Should not be more than 35 years of age as on the last date of receipt of application

How to apply : Candidates are required to apply online through BIS website only i.e.

www.bis.gov.in within August 26, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: NALCO Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 189 vacancies