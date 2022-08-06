Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Sports Authority of India.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of High Performance Analyst (Physiotherapists, Strength & Conditioning Experts, Physiologists, Psychologists, Biomechanics, Nutritionists & Biochemists) on contract basis in SAI NCOEs.

Name of post : High Performance Analyst

No. of posts : 138

Discipline wise vacancies :

Physiotherapist : 42

Strength & Conditioning Expert : 42

Physiologist :13

Psychologist :13

Biomechanics : 13

Nutritionist :13

Biochemist : 2

Salary : Rs. 1,05,000/- per month

Essential Qualification :

Physiotherapist : Bachelors’ degree in Physiotherapy /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Strength & Conditioning Expert : Bachelors’ degree of Sports & Exercise Science /Sports Science/ Sports Coaching & Exercise Science / Physical

education/ Diploma in sports coaching /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution with S&C certification/specialization.

Physiologist : Bachelors’ degree in Medical/ Human/ Sports and Exercise Physiology/ Life Science/ Biological Sciences/ or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Psychologist : Bachelors’ degree in Psychology/or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Biomechanics : Bachelors ‘ Degree with Biomechanics as specialization or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Nutritionist : Bachelors’ Degree in Nutrition & Dietetics/Food Science & Nutrition /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Biochemist : Bachelors’ Degree in Biochemistry/Chemistry with Biochemistry /or equivalent from any recognized University/ Institution

Essential Experience : 5 years of experience in relevant field

OR

3 years of experience with Masters in relevant field

OR

Ph. D in relevant field

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://sportsauthorityofindia.gov.in/saijobs up to 6 PM of September 5, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

