Applications are invited for 189 technical positions in National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GET) in the disciplines of Mechanical, Electrical, Instrumentation, Metallurgy, Chemical, Chemistry, Civil and Mining.

Name of post : Graduate Engineer Trainee (GET)

No. of posts : 189

Discipline wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 58

Electrical : 41

Instrumentation : 32

Metallurgy : 14

Chemical : 14

Mining : 10

Civil : 7

Chemistry : 13

Educational Qualification :

A candidate with full time prescribed degree for the disciplines as given below can only apply for the post of Graduate Engineer Trainees (GETs) in the respective discipline-

i) Mechanical : Mechanical /Production Engineering

ii) Electrical : Electrical / Power Engineering

iii) Instrumentation : Electronics/ Instrumentation /Telecom/Electrical Engineering

iv) Metallurgy : Metallurgical Engineering

v) Civil : Civil / Architecture / Ceramics Engineering

vi) Mining : Mining Engineering

vii) Chemical : Chemical Engineering/M.Tech. in Applied Chemistry

viii) Chemistry : MSc. Chemistry or AIC

Salary : Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs. 40000 – 3% – 140000/- during one year of training with starting basic pay of Rs 40,000/- irrespective of their previous experience or last drawn basic pay in previous organization. There won’t be any protection of pay. Upon successful completion of training i.e. subject to fulfilling the required performance related/other criterion of the Company in force & amended from time to time, they will be absorbed as Assistant Manager at E1 grade in the pay scale of Rs. 60000- 3%-180000/- with one additional increment.

Age Limit : Upper age limit is 30 years as on 11.09.2022 i.e. candidates born before 11.09.1992 need not apply

Selection Procedure : GATE-2022 marks + Personal Interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.nalcoindia.com/ from August 11, 2022 (11:30 AM) to September 11, 2022 (4:30 PM).

Application Fees : The General, OBC & EWS Candidates are required to pay Rs.500/- (Five hundred) towards Application Fee and all other candidates including departmental candidates are required to pay Rs. 100/- (Hundred) as processing fee only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

