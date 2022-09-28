Applications are invited for 540 vacant positions in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) and Head Constable (Ministerial).

Name of post : Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer)

No. of posts : 122 [ Direct Male : 94, Direct Female : 10, Departmental (LDCE) : 18]

Qualification : The candidates must have Intermediate or Senior

Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from recognized Board or University or equivalent on or before closing date of receipt of Online Application Form

Pay Scale : Pay Level-5 (Rs. 29,200-92,300/-) plus usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time.

Age Limit : Between 18 to 25 years as on closing date for receipt of the Online Application form (i.e.25.10.2022). Candidates should not have been born earlier than 26.10.1997 and later than 25.10.2004

Name of post : Head Constable (Ministerial)

No. of posts : 418 [ Direct Male : 319, Direct Female : 36, Departmental (LDCE) : 63]

Qualification : The candidates must have Intermediate or Senior

Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from recognized Board or University or equivalent on or before closing date of receipt of Online Application Form

Pay Scale : Pay Level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100/-) plus usual

allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time

Age Limit : Between 18 to 25 years as on closing date for receipt of the Online Application form (i.e.25.10.2022). Candidates should not have been born earlier than 26.10.1997 and later than 25.10.2004

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.cisfrectt.in/ by October 25, 2022 ( Upto 17:00 Hrs.)

Application Fees : Fee payable :Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only). Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Female and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here