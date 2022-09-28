Applications are invited for 540 vacant positions in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).
Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) and Head Constable (Ministerial).
Name of post : Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer)
No. of posts : 122 [ Direct Male : 94, Direct Female : 10, Departmental (LDCE) : 18]
Qualification : The candidates must have Intermediate or Senior
Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from recognized Board or University or equivalent on or before closing date of receipt of Online Application Form
Pay Scale : Pay Level-5 (Rs. 29,200-92,300/-) plus usual allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time.
Age Limit : Between 18 to 25 years as on closing date for receipt of the Online Application form (i.e.25.10.2022). Candidates should not have been born earlier than 26.10.1997 and later than 25.10.2004
Name of post : Head Constable (Ministerial)
No. of posts : 418 [ Direct Male : 319, Direct Female : 36, Departmental (LDCE) : 63]
Qualification : The candidates must have Intermediate or Senior
Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from recognized Board or University or equivalent on or before closing date of receipt of Online Application Form
Pay Scale : Pay Level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100/-) plus usual
allowances as admissible to the Central Government employees from time to time
Age Limit : Between 18 to 25 years as on closing date for receipt of the Online Application form (i.e.25.10.2022). Candidates should not have been born earlier than 26.10.1997 and later than 25.10.2004
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.cisfrectt.in/ by October 25, 2022 ( Upto 17:00 Hrs.)
Application Fees : Fee payable :Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only). Candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Female and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fee.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
Apply Online : Click Here