Applications are invited for various project based positions under Central Council for Research (CCRAS).

Central Council for Research (CCRAS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Research Fellows in Regional Ayurveda Research Institutes (RARI) of Itanagar and Agartala.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (Ayurveda)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB), Ministry of Ayush, Govt. of India funded project under Regional Ayurveda Research Centre, Agartala, Tripura -799002- Survey works in North- Eastern Indian States (Tripura & Mizoram)

Remuneration : Rs. 35,000/- per month + Applicable HRA

Qualification :

Essential : B.A.M.S from any recognized university.

Desirable :

a) M.D. with Dravyaguna Specialization

b) Having Previous Research Experience in Northeast India.

c) Working knowledge of computer applications.

d) Skills of drafting editing of Scientific documents/articles/ technical reports etc.

Age Limit : Age not exceeding 35 years as on date of interview.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th November 2022 at Regional Ayurveda Research Centre, 135, Ramnagar Road No. 4 (2nd Crossing), Agartala, Tripura-799002

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (Ayurveda)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : North East Health Care Program (NEHCP)

Remuneration : Rs. 35,000/- per month + Applicable HRA

Qualification :

Essential : B.A.M.S from any recognized university.

Desirable : Preference will be given to those who possess higher qualification or who have previous research experience i.e. having worked for any research project funded by the Ministry of AYUSH, ICMR CSIR, DST or equivalent organization / Skills of drafting editing of scientific documents/ articles/ technical reports etc. / publication in peer reviewed journals / working knowledge of computer applications

Age Limit : Age not exceeding 35 years as on date of interview.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th November 2022 at Regional Ayurveda Research Centre, 135, Ramnagar Road No. 4 (2nd Crossing), Itanagar, Mithun Gate, Arunachal Pradesh-791111

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interviews with applications in the prescribed format (annexed) along with photocopies of relevant documents and original certificates.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2