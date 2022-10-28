Applications are invited for various technical and administrative positions under Ministry of Textiles.

Ministry of Textiles is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 30 vacant positions of Junior Weaver, Senior Printer, Junior Printer, Junior Assistant (Weaving), Attendant (Processing), Attendant (Weaving) and Staff Car Driver.

Name of post : Junior Weaver

No. of posts : 6

Pay : Level-5 of Pay Matrix (Rs. 29,200-92,300)

Essential Qualification :

1. Matriculation from a recognized Board and should have eight years experience of loom setting and weaving of different types of fabrics and designs in an organization of repute.

2. Should be well versed in all the methods of preparatory processes for weaving.

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

Name of post : Senior Printer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-5 of Pay Matrix (Rs. 29,200-92,300)

Essential Qualification :

(i)Matriculation from a recognized Board; or Industrial Training Institutes (I.T.I. ) Diploma with Textile Printing or Screen Printing or Fabric Printing or Block Printing Trade.

(ii) Should have eight years experience in block or screen printing or Dyeing or Processing house or printing unit of repute.

Name of post : Junior Printer

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Level-4 of Pay Matrix (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

Essential Qualification :

(i)Matriculation from a recognized Board; or Industrial Training Institutes (LT.I.) Diploma with Textile Printing or Screen Printing or Fabric Printing or Block Printing Trade.

(ii) Should have five years experience in block or screen printing or Dyeing or Processing house or printing unit or in a recognized Institution of repute

Name of post : Junior Assistant (Weaving)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-2 of Pay Matrix (Rs. 19,900- 63,200)

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Medical Officer vacancy in Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizer Corporation Limited

Essential Qualification :

(i)Matriculation from a recognized Board; or Industrial Training Institutes (I.T.I.) Diploma in Textile Weaving Trade from a recognized Institution of repute.

(ii) Should be well-versed in different methods of Winding, Warping & Sizing of Silk, Cotton and Woollen Yarns or three years experience in a reputed Handloom or Textile Weaving unit or Short term training course of not less than four months from Weavers Service Centre or Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology in Weaving discipline with two years experience in a reputed Handloom or Textile Weaving unit.

Name of post : Attendant (Processing)

No. of posts : 6

Pay : Level-1 of Pay Matrix (Rs. 18,000 – 56,900)

Essential Qualification :

(i) Matriculation from a recognized Board; or Industrial Training Institutes (I.T.I.), Diploma in Textile Dyeing or Printing or Fabric Printing or Screen Printing Trade.

(ii) Should have two years experience in a reputed Dyeing or Processing house or Short term training course of not less than four months from Weavers Service Centre or Indian Institute of Handloom Technology in Dyeing and Printing with one-year experience in a Dyeing or Processing House or Handloom Printing unit of repute.

Name of post : Attendant (Weaving)

No. of posts : 10

Pay : Level-1 of Pay Matrix (Rs. 18,000 – 56,900)

Essential Qualification :

(i)Matriculation from a recognized Board; or Industrial Training Institutes (I.T.I.) Diploma in Textile Weaving or Winding or Warping Trade from a recognized Institution of repute; and

(ii) Should have two years experience in a reputed Handloom or Textile Weaving unit and should be well-versed in different methods of Winding, Warping and Sizing of Silk, Cotton and Woollen yarn or . Short term training course of not less than four months from Weavers Service Centre or Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology in Weaving discipline with one year experience in a reputed Handloom or Textile Weaving unit.

Name of post : Staff Car Driver

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Level-2 of Pay Matrix (Rs. 19,900- 63,200)

Essential Qualification :

(i) Matriculation from a recognized Board

(ii)Possession of valid driving license for motor car

(iii) Knowledge of motor mechanisms (The candidate should be able to remove minor defects in the vehicle).

(iv)Experience of driving a motor car for at least three years

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma (Annexure-I) by speed post/Registered post along-with self-attested photocopies of all certificates for age, educational qualification, experience and SC/ST/OBC/PH Certificates, if any etc. to the office of Director (EZ), Weavers’ Service Centre, IIHT Campus, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022 within 12th December 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here