Applications are invited for various teaching positions in ESI-PGIMSR & ESIC Medical College, Joka, Kolkata.

ESI-PGIMSR & ESIC Medical College, Joka, Kolkata is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor & Assistant Professor in various disciplines.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 3

Department wise vacancies :

T.B. Chest : 1

Radiology : 1

Emergency Medicine : 1

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 18

Also Read: Assam Career : Cotton University Recruitment 2022

Department wise vacancies :

Physiology : 1

Pathology : 1

Microbiology : 1

FMT : 1

Community Medicine : 2

Ophthalmology : 1

General Medicine : 2

General Surgery : 1

Pediatrics : 1

Orthopedics : 1

Dermatology : 1

Psychiatry : 1

Blood Bank : 1

Radiology : 2

Emergency Medicine : 1

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 20

Department wise vacancies :

Anatomy : 2

Pharmacology : 1

Pathology : 2

Microbiology : 1

Community Medicine : 3

General Medicine : 3

General Surgery : 4

Pediatrics : 2

Blood Bank : 1

Emergency Medicine : 1

Eligibility Criteria : MD /MS/ DNB/MSc in concerned subjects along with relevant work experience

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th November 2022 at Dean Office, Academic Block, 2nd Floor, ESIC Medical College, Joka, Diamond Harbour Road, Kolkata 700104 from 09:00 AM onwards

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the walk-in-interview with a filled in Application Form (Annexure-I) and enclosing necessary self-attested copies of certificates.

Application Fees : A Demand Draft of Rs. 225/- in favour of ‘ESI Fund Account No. I’, drawn after date of issue of advertisement on any scheduled bank payable at ‘Kolkata’ has to be submitted along with the Application Form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here