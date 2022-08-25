Applications are invited for 113 vacant managerial positions in Food Corporation of India.

Food Corporation of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the Manager (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Engineering). Candidates will be selected as Management Trainee and will undergo training for six months. Management Trainees will be considered for absorption as Managers upon successful completion of training period of six months. However, there will be

no training in case of Manager (Hindi) and they will be directly appointed as Manager.

Name of post : Manager (General)

No. of posts : 19

Zone wise vacancies :

North Zone : 1

South Zone : 5

West Zone : 3

East Zone : 1

North East Zone : 9

Qualification : Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; OR CA/ICWA/CS

Name of post : Manager (Depot)

No. of posts : 15

Zone wise vacancies :

North Zone : 4

South Zone : 2

West Zone : 6

East Zone : 2

North East Zone : 1

Qualification : Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; OR CA/ICWA/CS

Name of post : Manager (Movement)

No. of posts : 6

Zone wise vacancies :

North Zone : 5

East Zone : 1

Qualification : Graduate degree or equivalent from recognized University with minimum 60% marks; OR CA/ICWA/CS

Name of post : Manager (Accounts)

No. of posts : 35

Zone wise vacancies :

North Zone : 14

South Zone : 2

West Zone : 5

East Zone : 10

North East Zone : 4

Qualification :

i. Associate Membership of

a) The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India; or

b) The Institute of Cost Accountants of India; or

c)The Institute of Company Secretaries of India

OR

ii. B.Com from a recognized University

AND

(a) Post Graduate Full-time MBA (Fin) Degree / Diploma of minimum 2 years recognized by UGC/AICTE;

Or

(b) Post Graduate Part-time MBA (Fin) Degree / Diploma (not in the nature of distance education) of minimum 3 years duration recognized by UGC/AICTE;

Or

(c) Post Graduate MBA (Fin) Degree/Diploma by distance education mode recognized by UGC-AICTE- DEC Joint Committee.

Name of post : Manager (Technical)

No. of posts : 28

Zone wise vacancies :

North Zone : 9

South Zone : 4

West Zone : 6

East Zone : 7

North East Zone : 2

Qualification : B.Sc. in Agriculture from a recognized University.

OR

B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Food Science from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE;

OR

B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Food Science & Technology or Food Technology or Food Processing Technology or Food Process Engineering or Food Processing or Food Preservation Technology from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE.

OR

B.Tech. degree or BE degree in Agricultural Engineering from a recognized University/an institution approved by the AICTE.

OR

B.Tech degree or B.E degree in Bio-Technology or Industrial Bio- Technology or Bio-Chemical Engineering or Agricultural Bio-Technology from a recognized University/ an institution approved by the AICTE;

Name of post : Manager (Electrical & Mechanical Engineering)

No. of posts : 1

Zone wise vacancies :

North Zone : 1

Qualification : Degree in Electrical Engineering or Mechanical Engineering from a Recognized University or equivalent

Name of post : Manager (Hindi)

No. of posts : 3

Zone wise vacancies :

North Zone : 1

South Zone : 1

North East Zone : 1

Qualification :

Essential:-

(i) Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent in Hindi with English as a subject at the Degree level.

OR

Master’s Degree of a recognized University or equivalent in English with Hindi as a subject at the degree level.

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University or equivalent in any subject with Hindi and English as a subject at the degree level.

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University or equivalent in any subject with English medium and Hindi as a subject at the degree level.

OR

Master’s degree of a recognized University or equivalent in any subject with Hindi medium and English as a subject at the degree level.

AND

(ii) 5 years experience of terminological work in Hindi and/or translation work from English to Hindi or vice-versa preferably of technical or scientific literature.

Or

Five years experience of teaching/research writing or journalism in Hindi

Desirable:-

(i) Knowledge of Sanskrit or a modern India Language.

(ii) Administrative experience.

(iii) Experience of organizing Hindi Classes or workshop for noting and drafting.

Name of post : Manager (Civil Engineering)

No. of posts : 6

Zone wise vacancies :

North Zone : 3

South Zone : 2

North East Zone : 1

Qualification : Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent

Remuneration : Candidates selected as Management Trainees (General/ Depot/ Movement/ Accounts/ Technical/ Civil Engineering/ Electrical Mechanical Engineering) will undergo six months training. Only consolidated stipend will be paid to them at the rate of Rs. 40000/- (Forty thousand only) per month during the training period. On completion of six months training successfully, they will be considered for absorption in the Corporation as Managers in the IDA Pay scale of Rs. 40,000 – 140000/-

Selection Procedure :

Manager (General /Depot /Movement /Accounts /Technical /Civil Engineering/Electrical Mechanical Engineering):- The selection process will be consisting of Online Test, Interview and Training.

Manager (Hindi):- The selection process will be consisting of Online Test and Interview.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online only from 27.08.2022 10:00 Hrs (IST) to 26.09.2022, 16:00 Hrs (IST)). A candidate can apply in any one zone only i.e. either north zone or south zone or east zone or west zone or north east zone as per the vacancies.

Application Fees : Candidates except as specified above, applying for the post (ANY ONE WITHIN THE ZONE) are required to submit APPLICATION FEE of Rs. 800/- (Excluding bank charges but including GST ) by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, UPI by providing information as asked on the screen. SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates are exempted from payment of Application Fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

