Applications are invited for various project based positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of two Field Staffs for a NABARD sponsored project entitled “Documentation of Biodiversity in 12 villages of Ukhrul, Tamenglong and Jiribam districts of Manipur.”

Name of post : Field Staff

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Must be MSc completed (One MSc Botany and another MSc Zoology)

Desirable : The candidates must be interested in Biodiversity and have experience of travelling to interior places (as evidenced by photographs)

Salary : Rs. 10,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 18, 2022 at 11 AM in Manipur University

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

