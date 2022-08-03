Applications are invited for various research based positions in Regional Research Institute for Homeopathy Manipur.

Regional Research Institute for Homeopathy Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (Homeo) purely on contract basis.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (Homeo)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Degree in Homeopathy from a recognized University / Institute

2. Enrolment on the Central Register of CCH or State Board of Homeopathy

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- (Consolidated) plus HRA as per rules

Age : Not exceeding 35 years as on date of interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on August 6, 2022 at Regional Research Institute for Homeopathy, New Checkon Road, Opposite Tribal Colony, Imphal, Manipur-795001. Reporting time is 9:30 AM to 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates who fulfills the requirement may attend the Interview along with the application in the format attached as Annexure-I with self-attested photocopies and original certificates of qualification, experience, mark sheets, birth certificate, passport size photograph

