Applications are invited for various project based positions in Manipur University.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Associate-I under DST-SERB Power Grant project titled “Study of Molecular Properties of natural Therapeutic Polyhydroxy Metabolites in different Natural Deep Eutectic Solvents : Experimental and theoretical approach”

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Also Read: Assam Career : ESIC Hospital Tinsukia Recruitment 2022

Essential Qualification : First class MSc Physics having basic knowledge in chemistry / biophysics / pharmaceutical chemistry

Desirable Qualification : Knowledge of handling experiments and characterization, molecular modelling and computational methods + valid NET-JRF / Lectureship / GATE

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years

How to apply : Candidates are required to send their complete biodata / CV starting from X standard onwards with details of the year of passing, university or institute, etc and also work experience and nature of work if applicable, along with scan copies of original testimonies (including NET/ GATE / DST-INSPIRE, if any) in support of educational qualification, age, experience, publication etc. to Dr. Th. Gomti Devi, Department of Physics, Manipur University, Canchipur, Imphal-795003 Via Email: tgd@manipuruniv.ac.in with the subject “Project Associate-I SERB project” latest by 5 pm of August 10, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : ONGC Silchar Recruitment 2022