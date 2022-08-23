Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor for TISS-ECI MA Programme of School of Development Studies at TISS-Mumbai Campus.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration: Basic Pay of Rs. 131400/- (Level 13A as per 7 CPC)

Eligibility Criteria : A Good academic record with a Ph. D. in Political Science or other related areas of Elections Studies & Electoral Management from an Indian University or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university and an active engagement in research with strong publications record. A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Political Science or related areas of Election Studies & Electoral Management from an Indian University or foreign universities. A minimum of eight years of experience of teaching and/or research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor in a University, College or Accredited Research Institution/ industry with minimum of seven publications in the peer reviewed or UGC listed journals and total research score of seventy-five (75) as per the criteria given in Appendix II, Table 2 of UGC Notification 2018.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Remuneration: Basic Pay of Rs. 57700/- (Level 10 as per 7 CPC)

Eligibility Criteria :

i) A Master’s degree with 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in Political Science/ International Relation/ Political Demography & Population Studies/Law-Governance Management, or other related areas of Elections Studies & Electoral Management from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph. D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case may be exempted from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following:

i. Quacquarelli Symonds (QS)

ii. the Times Higher Education (THE) or

iii. the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://tiss.edu/ up to September 7, 2022

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2

