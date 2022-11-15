Bollywood power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who have turned parents recently after welcoming a baby girl are currently residing in a luxurious apartment known as Vastu in Mumbai.

The pictures of the Rs. 35 crore luxury abode recently went viral on social media and fans are simply in love with the stunning décor.

One of the features which strike us is that the couple likes minimal colours and their residence receives lots of sunlight during the daytime.

The bedroom which have been done in white and grey colours looks like a perfect place of relaxation with its cozy bed filled with comfy white mattress and pillows, a wooden side table along with another round table that has a plush white chair near it.

The natural lighting from the large windows that fills the bedroom that also has two cute frames adorning the wall seems a beautiful feature.

Meanwhile, the living room, which has also been done in whites and grey, looks vibrant due to the blue and yellow sofas and the photo frame that has a painting of Ranbir’s Barcelona jersey, with his lucky number 8 imprinted on it.

The living room , which looks totally bright with the natural lighting penetrating through the glass windows, also comprises of a minimalistic wooden bar with beautiful glasses and fine wines and the chandelier, potted plant, and tiny blue vases present in it gives out a vibe of liveliness.

The balcony of the house also looks like an abode of relaxation due to the green plants and the mini chair furnished beautifully with a cozy white cushion and the bicycle located near the door gives out a old world charm.

Meanwhile, the study room of the couple features a work desk along with a brown-hued cushioned chair, and some of the couple’s belongings but the main attractive aspect of this area is the large black-and-white portrait of Ranbir’s grandfather Raj Kapoor hanging on one of the walls.

Alia and Ranbir’s home also has a mini library filled with books and the beautiful TV room shows that both of them also loves to watch television.

One of the most beautiful shelves in the luxurious house features a wooden counter with a huge cutout of the number 8 and some awards placed atop it.

The other counters in this shelf contain a personal photo, a potted plant and a precious container.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married on April 14, 2022, are now enjoying their parenthood phase after welcoming their daughter on November 6 this year.