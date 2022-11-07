Eminent actress Priyanka Chopra is giving us some serious fashion lessons as she arrived to promote her haircare products in India recently.

Chopra , who is back in India after three years and is busy on promotional campaigns of her products from Anomaly Haircare which she founded, has donned a striking pantsuit that is not only high on style but emits vibes of bossiness too.

The stunning outfit which has been designed by fashion designer Rahul Mishra is nicknamed the 3D hand embroidered Himadri pantsuit.

The blazer and the boot cut pants featured two and three dimensional botanical motifs in multimedia hand embroidery.

Chopra completed her attractive look with a messy high ponytail and minimal jewellery.

The embellished handbag and the white platform heels were a perfect match with the beautiful embroidered black pantsuit.

Chopra posted multiple photos in this beautiful pantsuit on her Instagram handle in different poses and fans are simply in love with the looks.

The makeup also was on point and the presence of the brown lipstick and heavily kohled eyes made the look extremely dramatic.

This heavily glam look can also be sported by you at any of the glitzy functions like birthdays or weddings.

If you want to take a break from wearing the regular ethnic outfits and instead want to opt for a stylish formal look in western outfit, you can take notes from Chopra.

With a pantsuit in striking prints or beautiful embroidery, you can jazz up your party look with a messy hairstyle, minimal accessories and of course bold makeup.