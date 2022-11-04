Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor had recently flaunted the royal traditional look with a beautiful blue silk saree during one of the promotional campaigns for the movie Mili that released on Friday.

With a floral gajra adorning her hair bun and the pretty kundan jhumkas, Kapoor’s look strongly reminds us of the classic beauty of her mother Sridevi.

Sridevi also looked ethereal once in a regal silk saree paired with a beautiful gajra on her hair bun , statement jewellery and elegant makeup.

There is a popular and beautiful saying that mothers and daughters are forever linked together.

When a daughter dresses exactly like her mother, it always captivates people’s hearts and their twinning is always praised with the sweetest words.

Kapoor, whose sartorial choices are always excellent, showed us time and again how traditional looks can be done with perfection in the right styles.

The blue silk saree which is filled with floral motifs in gold threads looked ethereal on the actress along with the simple sleeveless blue blouse that had a dori detailing at the back.

The saree from Raw Mango made a perfect pair with the traditional jhumkas from Kishandas Jewellers.

One of the most striking aspects of Kapoor’s regal traditional look is the neat middle-parted hair bun styled with a fresh floral gajra and the tiny black bindi on the forehead .

The look, curated by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, gave out an appeal of timelessness and etherealness.

Kapoor’s bronze makeup stood out remarkably with the subtle stroke of eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes and caramel lips.

This classic traditional look can also be donned by you in the next wedding that you attend.

By opting for a heavywork saree with a simple blouse, you can look like a diva with some pretty jhumkas adorning the ears.

By giving hair ornaments a miss, you can style your tresses in the old school way that is by decorating the hair bun with a floral gajra.