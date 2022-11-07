Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, who always turns heads with her excellent sartorial choices, recently grabbed a lot of attention by wearing a bold royal blue Versace dress.

The actress, who is currently basking in the success of her recently released film Mili, got brutally trolled for the dress that has a thigh high slit and a cut out just below the neckline.

Kapoor, who was papped at a promotional event in Mumbai, got a lot of negative comments from netizens as soon as the photos and videos of her bold look went viral on social media.

The most noteworthy aspect of her blue dress that caught the attention of the netizens was the big safety pins that were attached to it.

While some trolled her by comparing her with Urfi Javed who once wore a safety-pin attached outfit , others commented on her look negatively by resembling it with Nora Fatehi.

Kapoor completed her stunning look of the blue dress with gold stilettos and a sleek, side parted hairstyle.

She accessorized her look with a pair of tiny gold hoops and opted for dewy blushed cheeks, red lip shade, shimmery gold eyeshadow and well-defined brows.

Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr who curated Kapoor’s stunning look did raise a glam quotient with the plain blue dress.

Kapoor ,whose film Mili which hit the theatres on Friday, will next be seen in Baawal and Mr. & Mrs. Mahi.

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor, Mili is a survival thriller which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in lead roles.